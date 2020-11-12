France coronavirus cases rise by over 35,000 but dip below last week's high

A closed tourist souvenir shop is seen before the national lockdown — introduced as part of the new COVID-19 measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease — in Paris, France, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS: France on Wednesday reported more than 35,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus but managed to successfully lower down the number of infection below last week's high.

The new COVID-19 cases — at 35,879 — were up from the 22,180 reported on Tuesday but stayed well below the record high of 86,852 reported on Saturday and below several highs of over 58,000 and over 60,000 reported last week.

France also reported 328 new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, compared to 1,220 on Tuesday, which included a multi-day batch of 754 deaths in retirement homes.