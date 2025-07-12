US State Dept begins firing 1,350+ workers in Trump's diplomatic shake-up

A general view of the US State Department building in Washington, DC, US, July 11, 2025. — Reuters

Layoffs affect 1,107 civil service, 246 foreign service workers.

Critics say it hampers US ability to counter threats abroad.

Shake-up aims to align foreign policy with 'America First.'

The State Department began firing more than 1,350 US-based employees on Friday as the administration of President Donald Trump presses ahead with an unprecedented overhaul of its diplomatic corps, a move critics say will undermine US's ability to defend and promote US interests abroad.

The layoffs, which affect 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers based in the United States, come at a time when Washington is grappling with multiple crisis on the world stage: Russia's war in Ukraine, the almost two year-long Gaza conflict, and the Middle East on edge due to high tension between Israel and Iran.

"The Department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities," an internal State Department notice that was sent to the workforce said. "Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found," it added.

The total reduction in the workforce will be nearly 3,000, including the voluntary departures, according to the notice and a senior State Department official, out of the 18,000 employees based in the United States.

The move is the first step of a restructuring that Trump has sought to ensure U.S. foreign policy is aligned with his "America First" agenda. Former diplomats and critics say the firing of foreign service officers risks America's ability to counter the growing assertiveness from adversaries such as China and Russia.

"President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio are once again making America less safe and less secure," Democratic Senator Tim Kaine from Virginia said in a statement.

"This is one of the most ridiculous decisions that could possibly be made at a time when China is increasing its diplomatic footprint around the world and establishing an overseas network of military and transportation bases, Russia is continuing its years-long brutal assault of a sovereign country, and the Middle East is careening from crisis to crisis," Kaine said.

Several offices were set up inside the Department's headquarters in Washington, DC, for employees who are being laid off to turn in their badges, laptops, telephones and other property owned by the agency.

The offices were marked by posters that read "Transition Day Out Processing". One counter in the building was dubbed as an "Outprocessing service centre" with small bottles of water placed next to a box of tissues. Inside one office, cardboard boxes were visible.

A five-page "separation checklist" that was sent to workers who are fired on Friday and seen by Reuters, tells the employee that they will lose access to the building and their emails at 5pm EDT on Friday. It asks the employees to follow a set of steps ahead of their termination.

Wrong singal

Trump in February ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revamp the foreign service to ensure that the Republican president's foreign policy is "faithfully" implemented. He has also repeatedly pledged to "clean out the deep state" by firing bureaucrats whom he deems disloyal.

The shake-up is part of an unprecedented push by Trump to shrink the federal bureaucracy and cut what he says is wasteful spending of taxpayer money. His administration dismantled the US Agency for International Aid, Washington's premier aid arm that distributed billions of dollars of assistance worldwide, and folded it under the State Department.

Rubio announced the plans for the State Department shake-up in April, saying the Department in its current form was "bloated, bureaucratic" and was not able to perform its mission "in this new era of great power competition."

He envisioned a structure that he said would give back the power to regional bureaus and embassies and get rid of programmes and offices that do not align with America's core interests.

That vision would see the elimination of the role of top official for civilian security, democracy, and human rights and the closure of some offices that monitored war crimes and conflicts around the world.

"This decision sends the wrong signal to allies and adversaries alike: that the United States is pulling back from the world stage," the American Foreign Service Association, a professional group which represents State Department employees, said in a statement.

"As allies look to the US for reassurance and rivals test for weakness, the administration has chosen to sideline the very professionals best equipped to navigate this moment. Meanwhile, countries like China continue expanding their diplomatic reach and influence," it added.

The reorganisation had been expected to be largely concluded by July 1, but did not proceed as planned amid ongoing litigation, as the State Department waited for the US Supreme Court to weigh in on the Trump administration's bid to halt a judicial order blocking mass job cuts.

On Tuesday, the court cleared the way for the Trump administration to pursue the job cuts and the sweeping downsizing of numerous agencies. Since then, the White House Counsel's Office and the Office of Personnel Management have been coordinating with federal agencies to ensure their plans comply with the law.