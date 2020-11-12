PMC releases important details for Cuba, Bangladesh graduates

Photo: File

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday issued the details regarding the grant of licensing to Pakistanis that had gone onto study on a scholarship to Cuba and Bangladesh.

The PMC said that the students who had obtained their medical degrees from Cuba and Bangladesh, under an old government scholarship, will be treated under three categories for licensing.

Under the first category, the graduates who have not completed their house jobs will be given a provisional license to complete their house job.

“After completion of their house job, the graduate may apply for their full license upon qualifying the NLE," said the PMC.

Under the second category, a graduate who has passed their NEB Step 3 and completed their house job will be granted a “full license” to practice after their house jobs are verified by the Cuban and Bangladesh authorities.

Under the last category, the students that have not passed the NEB step 3 but have completed their house job from Cuba and Bangladesh will be given a “full license” to practice after verification from Cuba and Bangladesh governments and after qualifying for NLE in Pakistan.