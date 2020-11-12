Indian actor Asif Basra commits suicide

Indian actor Asif Basra has reportedly committed suicide at the age of 53, according to the local media on Thursday.

The media reports said that the Bollywood actor ended his own life while staying at a private guest house in in Himachel Pradesh.

Speaking to Indian Express, a senior police official Vimukt Ranjan said, “Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note."

Asif Basra starred in several films that included Black Friday, Parzania, Outsourced, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Kai Po Che, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Hichki.

The actor was last seen in popular web series "Hostages which released earlier this year.

Condolences started pouring in as news of Asif's death surfaced online.

Reacting to Asif's death, Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee wrote on Twitter, "What? This is too shocking!!! Shot with him just before lockdown!!! Oh My God."



