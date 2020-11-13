Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 13

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs43 while it was sold at Rs43.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs43 while it was sold at Rs43.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Friday, November 13.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

Read more: AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar114.5116.5
Canadian Dollar119121
China Yuan23.9524.1
Euro185187.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal4242.6
UAE Dirham4343.5
UK Pound Sterling208210
US Dollar158.3158.9

More From Business:

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 13

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 13
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 13

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 13
November 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

November 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
Fifth consecutive month: Pakistan's remittances remain above $2b

Fifth consecutive month: Pakistan's remittances remain above $2b
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12
November 12: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 12: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
SBP says Pakistani banking sector’s performance 'satisfactory' in mid-year review

SBP says Pakistani banking sector’s performance 'satisfactory' in mid-year review
PSX: KSE 100 gains as stocks rally despite coronavirus concerns in Pakistan

PSX: KSE 100 gains as stocks rally despite coronavirus concerns in Pakistan
Alibaba records $56b sales during Single's Day shopping extravaganza

Alibaba records $56b sales during Single's Day shopping extravaganza

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 11

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 11

Latest

view all