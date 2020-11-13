Can't connect right now! retry
'Can't afford two wives': Man asks SC to waive off dues owed to first wife

Supreme Court of Pakistan. photo: File

In an odd development, a man  who got married for the second time has approached the Supreme Court for help in settling dues he owes to his first wife.

The groom's petition was heard by a three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahyah Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyers contended that their client was unable to afford the expenses of both wives. He said the husband was paying a "reasonable amount" to the first wife and pleaded to the apex court to waive off dues worth more than Rs1 million. 

Read more: Supreme Court directs govt to facilitate disabled persons

"Why did you remarry if you cannot afford it?" questioned Justice Alam. He observed that life was about responsibility and not living selfishly. "Who advised you to marry a second time?"

The bench decided to refer the matter to a trial court and disposed of the petition based on withdrawal. 

