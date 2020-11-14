Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 14

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.



Pakistan

A total of 2,165 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 354,461. With 17 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,109. So far, a total of 322,414 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 24,938.

With 34,535 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 6.2%

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 67 countries. There have been at least 52,918,000 reported infections and 1,295,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.



Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 15 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 14,860,000 since the pandemic began.



With 133,092 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 45,296 new infections while France reported 42,478 new cases, and Italy 34,503.







