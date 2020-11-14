Pakistani man looks after Indian 'uncle' in Dubai

Pakistani man Mohammad Asad with Indian roommate Tomichan Puthuparambil Thomas. Photo Courtesy Arab News

The government in Pakistan and India may be at odds over multiple issues, but the ex-pat community from both countries doesn't let strained ties prevent them from helping each other.

A recent example of the brotherhood came to light when a 36-year-old Pakistani, Muhammad Asad, began taking care of 63-year-old Indian national Tomichan Puthuparambil Thomas.

A report in Khaleej Times says that Thomas, who has been living in the UAE for the last eight years, became paralysed after suffering two heart attacks. He's being looked after by his roommate, Asad, for the past 18 months.

The UAE based publication reported that the paralysis also led to Thomas losing his vision. He faced heavy losses and became a party in a civil case.

Originally from Kerala, Thomas moved to Dubai after running a small business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He first got a job in the city and later decided to open up his own business. But that did not turn out so well as he got involved in a legal dispute and spent six months in jail.

"It was most stressful time for me. I suffered two strokes and was completely bed-ridden. I could not even go to the toiler on my own," Thomas told Khaleej Times. "This is when Asad came to my rescue as my guardian angel."

Initially, Asad faced difficulties with Thomas as the latter was reluctant to share his pain. But things started to improve when Asad began helping Thomas 'uncle' with bathroom trips and food.

“While others in the room would be busy chatting on phone or cracking jokes, I would notice uncle sitting silently on his bunk bed and crying at times," said Asad. "I tried asking him his issues but he wouldn’t open up so I started helping him with his daily chores."

Asad, who works as a crane operator, said Thomas reminds him of his father who had passed away a few years ago. "I could not see him suffer."

“It is basic humanity to help people around you and my parents always taught me to help anyone and everyone,” Asad told Khaleej Times.

Even with night shifts, Asad ensures Thomas is comfortable before leaving for work. "I leave at 5:00pm for work. I take him to the bathroom, make arrangements for his meal and keep everything he will need by his bedside."

For Asad, the main concern is to see his 'uncle' return back to his family and home. "We shouldn't look at politics, nationality or anything else when helping people. For me, it wasn't about India or Pakistan but a human who needed assistance. And I will continue to help uncle till I put him on a plane back home."

Thomas cannot fly back home due to the legal troubles but community volunteers like Rayees Poyilunkhal, Saman Abdulkhadar along with advocate Fareeth and VP Sasikumar are trying to settle the case so Thomas can fly back home and get proper treatment.