Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Education ministers to convene on Monday to discuss latest coronavirus situation: Shafqat Mahmood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood. — PID/File

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday announced an important meeting will be held on Monday between education ministers to discuss the latest coronavirus situation in the country.

"As stated before, the health of our students is our number one priority," he said.

The news came as 2,165 cases were reported in Pakistan over the last 24 hours, with 17 people dying from the virus.

The total cases in Pakistan as of Saturday were 354,461, with total deaths at 7,109.

There are currently 24,938 active cases in the country, of which 1,316 are said by the national dashboard to be critical — with 97 on ventilators.

The announcement also comes in the backdrop of a recommendation by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for “early and extended winter vacations” due to the rising positivity ratio being reported from educational institutes.

The apex body tasked with handling the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic had announced earlier that Mahmood will chair a special session with provincial education ministers on November 16 where the recommendation will be put forward.

It also said that the meeting of the ministers will also “assess and review the positivity ratio prevailing in educational institutions”.

The NCOC decided to put forward the recommendation after Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a session of the body that reviewed the “epidemic curve data and disease prevalence in the country including education sector”.

According to a statement, the NCOC was informed about the “increasing positivity ratio in educational institutions” and the need to stop the trend. The body also shared that it will share with the provinces its recommendations, after “consultative discussions”, for “consequent decision and enforcement”.

Read more: Shafqat Mahmood issues clarification as coronavirus cases rise

“The forum, taking into account rising positivity ratio, suggested for an early and extended winter vacations to reduce impact of disease spread and ensure safety and health of students,” said the NCOC statement.

Education ministers decide to keep schools open

In a meeting last week, Pakistan had decided to keep the schools open in the country.

The meeting was presided by Mahmood and was attended by his provincial counterparts as well.

The decision was made unanimously by all provincial education ministers after health ministry officials briefed the participants of the online meeting on Pakistan's coronavirus situation.

The meeting had also ruled that there would be no winter holidays in Punjab, while a decision on whether there would minimal number of winter holidays or none at all would depend on geography of the respective provinces.

The meeting's participants had agreed at the time that in the current situation, there was no need to close educational institutes. However, coronavirus has been spreading rapidly since, with the number of new cases rising sharply.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan urges world leaders to 'force India to end its terrorism'

PM Imran Khan urges world leaders to 'force India to end its terrorism'
Geo journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passes away from coronavirus

Geo journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passes away from coronavirus
Deputy Speaker KP Assembly tests positive for coronavirus

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly tests positive for coronavirus
Multan Division reports 67 new coronavirus cases and two deaths

Multan Division reports 67 new coronavirus cases and two deaths
See PM Imran Khan pose with sons in this 2016 Gilgit Baltistan photo

See PM Imran Khan pose with sons in this 2016 Gilgit Baltistan photo
Pakistan’s Rhodes Scholar Khansa Maria to raise voice for people with special needs

Pakistan’s Rhodes Scholar Khansa Maria to raise voice for people with special needs
Pakistani man looks after Indian 'uncle' in Dubai

Pakistani man looks after Indian 'uncle' in Dubai
Bakhtawar Bhutto to be engaged to son of US-based businessman on Nov 27

Bakhtawar Bhutto to be engaged to son of US-based businessman on Nov 27
RAW paying terrorists Rs10m for each suicide attack in Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAW paying terrorists Rs10m for each suicide attack in Pakistan: DG ISPR
Govt to promulgate 'stringent, holistic' anti-rape ordinance next week: PM Imran Khan

Govt to promulgate 'stringent, holistic' anti-rape ordinance next week: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's SPI declines for second consecutive week, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's SPI declines for second consecutive week, says PM Imran Khan
Gilgit Baltistan heads to polls tomorrow

Gilgit Baltistan heads to polls tomorrow

Latest

view all