Pakistan school closure: Shafqat Mahmood issues clarification as coronavirus cases rise

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood speaks during a press conference. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Schools and other educational institutions are not being closed, stated Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood on Monday despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country.



"Rumours again afloat regarding school closures. It is again clarified that educational institutions are NOT being closed," he announced via a tweet.



He stated that the government will continue to monitor the health of students, teachers and school staff "but at the moment no such decision (about closing schools or educational institutions) has been made".



Mahmood's tweet comes a day after Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas also dismissed speculation that schools across the province were not being closed due to rising cases of the novel virus.



"Keeping a very close watch on COVID 19 cases in Schools of Punjab. Random testing is being done continuously. There is a slight increase in numbers but nothing alarming. Situation being analysed on daily basis. There is NO plan to close Schools as of right now. Please follow SOPs," he had tweeted.



Coronavirus: second lockdown 'inevitable' as officials fear Pakistan running out of options