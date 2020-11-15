Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 15 2020
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 15

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42 on Sunday. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42 while its selling rate was Rs42.6 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 15.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111.5
113.5
Canadian Dollar 
117
119
China Yuan 
23.95 
24.1
Euro 
182
184.5
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal 
41
41.5
UAE Dirham 
42
42.6
UK Pound Sterling 
203
206
US Dollar 
157 
158


