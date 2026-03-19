Power bills to rise by over Rs1.50 per unit in April

IESCO employee takes a meter reading with his smartphone at a commercial building in Islamabad on November 7, 2018. — AFP

CPPA-G files request with Nepra on behalf of utilities.

If it is approved, it will also apply to KE consumers.

Total Feb power generation hit 7,696 gigawatt-hours.

ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers could see higher power bills as early as April after utilities asked the country’s energy regulator Monday to approve an additional charge of Rs1.64 per unit.

The charge is meant to recover fuel costs that ran significantly above what customers were billed in February 2026, The News reported.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), acting on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies, filed the request with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

In its request, the CPPA-G cited a gap between the reference fuel cost of Rs6.73 per unit built into February bills and the actual cost of Rs8.37 per unit, a shortfall of nearly 25%.

The surcharge, if approved, would apply to K-Electric consumers as well.

Total power generation in February reached 7,696 gigawatt-hours (GWh) at a cost of Rs62.75 billion, or roughly Rs8.15 per unit.