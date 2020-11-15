Former PML-N Leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges





Logo of PML-N (R) and photo of Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar (L). Photo: PML-N Website

Former PML-N leader and Member of the National Assembly Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar has been arrested in Multan on Sunday by the anti-corruption wing of the police.



According to the police, an FIR has been registered against Dogar for fraud, causing damage to the national kitty, and presenting forged documents.

The FIR says that Dogar has also allegedly acquired a one-Kanal property through illegal means.

Shortly after Dogar's arrest, PML-N Punjab Secretary-General Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the move. In a Twitter update, PML-N's official account stated that the anti-corruption department arrested Dogar from his house early morning on Sunday, adding that the authorities violated the privacy of his family.

Per the tweet, Dogar was arrested only because the government wants to sabotage PML-N's jalsa in Multan. The statement added that the director-general of the anti-corruption wing should be "ashamed of himself," and should not "act as a tool" for Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Sources told Geo News that several local PML-N leaders and activists also gathered outside the anti-corruption office in Multan to demand his release.