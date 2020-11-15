Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Former PML-N Leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020


Logo of PML-N (R) and photo of Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar (L). Photo: PML-N Website

Former PML-N leader and Member of the National Assembly Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar has been arrested in Multan on Sunday by the anti-corruption wing of the police.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against Dogar for fraud, causing damage to the national kitty, and presenting forged documents.

The FIR says that Dogar has also allegedly acquired a one-Kanal property through illegal means.

Shortly after Dogar's arrest, PML-N Punjab Secretary-General Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the move. In a Twitter update, PML-N's official account stated that the anti-corruption department arrested Dogar from his house early morning on Sunday, adding that the authorities violated the privacy of his family.

Per the tweet, Dogar was arrested only because the government wants to sabotage PML-N's jalsa in Multan.  The statement added that the director-general of the anti-corruption wing should be "ashamed of himself," and should not "act as a tool" for Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Sources told Geo News that several local PML-N leaders and activists also gathered outside the anti-corruption office in Multan to demand his release. 

More From Pakistan:

Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote

Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote
Sindh govt vows to restore Karachi’s playgrounds to their original state

Sindh govt vows to restore Karachi’s playgrounds to their original state
India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister

Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister
Karachi wedding hall owners reject new coronavirus SOPs

Karachi wedding hall owners reject new coronavirus SOPs
PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents

PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents
Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'

Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'
State and its agents cannot be allowed to use power and authority to silence voices: IHC

State and its agents cannot be allowed to use power and authority to silence voices: IHC
Almost half of Pakistanis blame federal govt for inflation: survey

Almost half of Pakistanis blame federal govt for inflation: survey
Pakistan Army's narrative enough to open people's eyes, says Dr Firdous Awan

Pakistan Army's narrative enough to open people's eyes, says Dr Firdous Awan
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live updates: Pakistan's political parties go head-to-head in polls today

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live updates: Pakistan's political parties go head-to-head in polls today
Despite rising COVID-19 cases, 51% parents comfortable sending children to school

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, 51% parents comfortable sending children to school

Latest

view all