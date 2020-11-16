Can't connect right now! retry
Emma Corrin says she had to be hospitalized after filming one scene in ‘The Crown’

All eyes are currently glued on Emma Corrin who is winning hearts with her performance of Princess Diana in The Crown.

And as the spotlight falls on her, the actor has been dishing details about what it was like to play the People’s Princess in the Netflix regal show that has become the talk of town.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Corrin recalled an incident where she had to be rushed to the hospital during the filming of the show in Spain.

"I'm asthmatic and I had been ill for a while with a bad cough,” she said.

"I had to film a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool, with the kids playing [Prince] William and [Prince] Harry. It was honestly the hardest scene to film because I was genuinely keeping myself alive treading water, and also keeping five-year-old 'Harry' alive, as we found out he couldn't swim!"

"We were meant to be flying back that night to the U.K., so we went past a hospital to get me antibiotics,” she said.

"The doctors gave me an oxygen test and said, 'We cannot let you go because your oxygen levels are so low,' so I was hospitalized,” she added.

"I remember the nurses, figuring out what I was filming and saying, 'We know you're playing Princess Diana, would you like us to put a cardboard bag over your head so no one recognizes who you are?' in broken English!” she recalled. 

