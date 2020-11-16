Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez experienced hair-dye disaster during lockdown

Jennifer Lopez confessed she had to ask her hair colourist for help after she managed to botch the at-home job in the first few weeks of lockdown

The 51-year-old superstar has also revealed her most trusted beauty tips. The superstar said that she 'still carries' one iconic drugstore product with her everywhere after using it for years.

'An old product that I love hairspray – I carry a small one in my bag and I have a big one at my house," Lopez said. 'It's the quick fix.'

The singer/actress shared the best beauty advice she ever got was being told to get enough sleep, and credits her slumber with helping her look young after hitting her fifties.

'My number one beauty tip is sleep,' the mother-of-two shared. She added, 'you have to get your sleep in – it'll keep you young.'

Sharing the most formidable incident about her beauty, she revealed: "I was doing my own hair colour for a while there, at the beginning of the quarantine, which was a disaster."

Jennifer Lopez told the 'Today' show. "I would call the girl who usually does my colour – and has done my colour for years, Tracey Cunningham, and I would say, 'send me what you do and send me instructions!"

