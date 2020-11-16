Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 16 2020
Karachiites face difficulties due to road closures ahead of PSL 2020

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Twitter/Karachi Traffic Updates/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Shahrah-e-Faisal, the main artery of Pakistan's financial city, faced a barrage of incoming traffic due to road closures in light of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at the National Stadium, as well as owing to office closure timing.

According to the Karachi traffic update provided by the local authorities, the Stadium Road has been closed off due to security reasons related to the PSL matches.

Karachi traffic situation in the surroundings of the National Stadium, as of 8pm (2000 hours). Screenshot via Geo.tv

In a statement, Karachi traffic police said vehicles coming from Liaqatabad No. 10 were diverted from the Hassan Square bridge to New Town.

Similarly, cars, bikes, buses, and rickshaws coming from NIPA Chowrangi towards Hassan Square were also diverted to New Town, Karachi traffic police added.

Constables and other traffic police officers were on the scene to avoid congestion and maintain the flow of traffic. 

In addition, long queues of vehicles had formed from Baloch Colony to Karsaz, which functions as one of the entry points to the road leading to the National Stadium.

Moreover, Karachi traffic police also issued an advisory on its Twitter account, saying: "Commuters are requested, please follow press release issued by the Karachi Traffic Police regarding alternates routes/diversions before travel.

"Please drive safe," it added.

Traffic congestions, blockages

As of Monday evening, the following areas were facing traffic jams: Zainab Market, Bolton Market, Mobile Market, Electronics Market, Gul Plaza, Parking Plaza, Saddar Dawakhana, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk, Paracha Chowk, Gulbai to Truck Ada, and Bara Board.

Similarly, there was traffic congestion on the following roads: Zebunnisa Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, I.I. Chundriger Road, State Avenue Road, Shah Waliullah Road, Maripur Road, Shahrah-e-Pakistan Road, S.M. Taufique Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Jahangir Road, University Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and the road from Manzil Pump towards Malir Halt.

For live Karachi traffic map, check below:


