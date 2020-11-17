Financial crisis: Pakistani school in Dubai struggles to stay afloat

Photo: Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School

DUBAI: Despite a loan worth over AED1 million, a Pakistani school in Dubai is struggling financially to stay afloat, a senior diplomat of the Pakistani Consulate in the Emirati capital told The News.

Consequently, many employees, in particular the transport department, have been laid off in the past two weeks.

Earlier this year, the Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School obtained an overdraft of AED200,000 from a Dubai bank, guaranteed by the consulate, and another loan of more than AED500,000. The Pakistani business community funded the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

The school paid AED450,000 to built a multi-purpose ground in line with the Emirati city's education standards.

However, the officials at the Pakistani Consulate say efforts are being made to improve the school's financial situation. “The consulate imposed fees on the children of its staff to improve the school quality.”

The officials said the number of students increased this year compared to last. The school currently has 1,255 students from kindergarten to higher secondary.