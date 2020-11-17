Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Financial crisis: Pakistani school in Dubai struggles to stay afloat

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Photo: Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School

DUBAI: Despite a loan worth over AED1 million, a Pakistani school in Dubai is struggling financially to stay afloat, a senior diplomat of the Pakistani Consulate in the Emirati capital told The News

Consequently, many employees, in particular the transport department, have been laid off in the past two weeks.

Earlier this year, the Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School obtained an overdraft of AED200,000 from a Dubai bank, guaranteed by the consulate, and another loan of more than AED500,000. The Pakistani business community funded the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

The school paid AED450,000 to built a multi-purpose ground in line with the Emirati city's education standards.

However, the officials at the Pakistani Consulate say efforts are being made to improve the school's financial situation. “The consulate imposed fees on the children of its staff to improve the school quality.”

The officials said the number of students increased this year compared to last. The school currently has 1,255 students from kindergarten to higher secondary. 

More From World:

I would've settled for vaccines that prevent 70-75% people from contracting coronavirus: Fauci

I would've settled for vaccines that prevent 70-75% people from contracting coronavirus: Fauci
Moderna Inc's MRNA.O: Can the new coronavirus vaccine be stored in ordinary refrigerators?

Moderna Inc's MRNA.O: Can the new coronavirus vaccine be stored in ordinary refrigerators?

Congolese singer Tshala Muana arrested

Congolese singer Tshala Muana arrested
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 17

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 17
Lord Nazir announces retirement from UK's House of Lords

Lord Nazir announces retirement from UK's House of Lords
Indian brothers booked for attempting to sacrifice their children to find treasure

Indian brothers booked for attempting to sacrifice their children to find treasure
Melania Trump, Donald Trump's relationship dynamic has changed: psychologist

Melania Trump, Donald Trump's relationship dynamic has changed: psychologist
UAE's Etihad airline announces plans to begin flights to Israel

UAE's Etihad airline announces plans to begin flights to Israel
Coronavirus: American company Moderna says its vaccine candidate is 95% effective

Coronavirus: American company Moderna says its vaccine candidate is 95% effective
Without RCEP, India to lose out on economic recovery: Chinese media

Without RCEP, India to lose out on economic recovery: Chinese media
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16
Trump edging toward accepting Biden's victory, claims US Election 2020 'rigged'

Trump edging toward accepting Biden's victory, claims US Election 2020 'rigged'

Latest

view all