Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars 'both are my arms', says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The two finalists of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 — Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars — "both are my arms", said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to Punjab chief minister on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference alongside Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, the chief minister's aide commented on how both the teams, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, were close to her heart and equal in her eyes.

"Lahore Qalandars are the heart of Punjab," Firdous Ashiq Awan said, "and Karachi Kings are the mind."

Sharing her advice to the Lahore Qalandars, she said the team's fast bowlers should perform well in the PSL 2020 final tonight.

"The [PSL 2020] final was postponed from Lahore due to the coronavirus pandemic," Basharat said.

In Karachi, today, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings face off for the concluding round of the PSL's fifth edition, with both teams playing their first-ever PSL final match.

The PSL 2020 was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic but has recommenced with only the players in the field and no spectators in the stadium.

For the Lahore Qalandars, it has been a season of many firsts as it was also the first time that the team qualified for the playoffs, while the Karachi Kings, who always managed to end up in the playoffs, were unable to reach the finals until the latest edition.

