Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Five top reactions that everyone felt as Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Twitter/PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20)/via Geo.tv

The crowd in the City of Lights erupted in cheers as Babar Azam powered Karachi Kings to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) victory against the Lahore Qalandars.

And as Karachi Kings toppled Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2020 final, Twitter, too, was overjoyed that Karachi finally bagged the trophy in one of Pakistan's most popular tournaments.

Here are the top five reactions that summarise everyone's emotions right now:

Time to go underground

Babar, you beauty!

Oh, awww

Gotta hand it to Karachi Kings!

'Can't spell Lahore without an L '

"Can't spell Lahore without an L," writes one Twitter user, a reference to the side's frequent losses in PSL editions. 

