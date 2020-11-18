USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs158 while it was sold at Rs159 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs158 while it was sold at Rs159 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 18.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 112.5

115

Canadian Dollar 119

121

China Yuan 23.95

24.1

Euro

185

187.5

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

41.8

42.3

UAE Dirham

43

43.5

UK Pound Sterling

204.5

208

US Dollar 158

159





