USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs157.5 while it was sold at Rs158.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 17.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.



Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 112

114.5

Canadian Dollar 118

120

China Yuan

23.95

24.1

Euro 184

186.5

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

41.35

42

UAE Dirham

42.45

43

UK Pound Sterling

203.5

207

US Dollar

157.5

158.5





