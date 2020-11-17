Can't connect right now! retry
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs157.5 while it was sold at Rs158.5 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs157.5 while it was sold at Rs158.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 17.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112 
114.5
Canadian Dollar118
120
China Yuan 
23.95 
24.1
Euro184 
186.5 
Japanese Yen 
1.55 
1.58 
Saudi Riyal 
41.35 
42 
UAE Dirham 
42.45 
43
UK Pound Sterling 
203.5 
207
US Dollar 
157.5
158.5 


