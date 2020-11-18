Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.8 while it was sold at Rs42.3 in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 18.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 112.5

115

Canadian Dollar 119

121

China Yuan

23.95

24.1

Euro 185

187.5

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

41.8

42.3

UAE Dirham

43

43.5

UK Pound Sterling

204.5

208

US Dollar

158

159









