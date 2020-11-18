Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.8 while it was sold at Rs42.3 in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 18.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112.5 
115
Canadian Dollar119
121
China Yuan 
23.95 
24.1
Euro185
187.5
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal 
41.8 
42.3 
UAE Dirham 
43
43.5
UK Pound Sterling 
204.5 
208
US Dollar 
158
159 



