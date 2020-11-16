Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 16 2020
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16

Monday Nov 16, 2020

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41 while it was sold at Rs41.5 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41 while it was sold at Rs41.5 in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 16.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111.5 
113.5
Canadian Dollar117 
119
China Yuan23.95
24.1 
Euro
182
184.5
Japanese Yen184.5
1.58 
Saudi Riyal41 
41.5
UAE Dirham42
42.6
UK Pound Sterling203 
206
US Dollar157
158


