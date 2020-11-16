Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41 while it was sold at Rs41.5 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41 while it was sold at Rs41.5 in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 16.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.5

113.5

Canadian Dollar 117

119

China Yuan 23.95

24.1

Euro

182

184.5

Japanese Yen 184.5

1.58

Saudi Riyal 41

41.5

UAE Dirham 42

42.6

UK Pound Sterling 203

206

US Dollar 157

158





