Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 2,208 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 363,380. With 37 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,230. So far, a total of 325,788 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 30,362.

With 38,544 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 5.3%





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 70 countries. There have been at least 55,413,000 reported infections and 1,334,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 15 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 15,214,000 since the pandemic began.



With 154,316 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 39,557 new infections while Italy reported 34,658 new cases and Brazil 30,245.





