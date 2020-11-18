Can't connect right now! retry
PMC's 'important' announcement regarding recognition of foreign colleges

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday issued a list of foreign undergraduate colleges it recognises. 

In a statement, the commission said foreign universities were classified in three categories. 

The colleges assessed and recognised by the commission came under the Green List. "Qualifications issued by these colleges shall be recognised by the Commission for licensing in Pakistan," reads the statement. 

Then comes the Grey list. "These are the colleges which are under assessment for purposes of recognition as per the criteria determined by the Council," said the statement. "Verification of these colleges are awaited from the public authorities and governments of the countries in which these college are based."

Colleges named under the Black list have been "assessed and refused recognition" for failing to meet mandatory criteria. 

The colleges under Black list can apply for verification after one year given the "requisite assessment criteria has been fulfilled".

If students can't find their college on any of the list, they can contact PMC on [email protected] - the recognition of your college will be processed by the commission. 

You can find the list here.

