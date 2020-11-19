Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber reveals how much she loves Justin

Hailey Bieber expressed her feelings about her superstar husband Justin Bieber in a sweet way, saying she gets 'jealous' when fans flirt with her husband.

Asked by Ashley Graham on her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast if she ever gets jealous, Hailey responded as saying: "I feel like jealousy is a normal, natural, human feeling. It’s going to happen, no matter who I like. If I could take the jealousy out of my body I would, but like, I can’t and neither can anybody."

The charming model continued: "I know that for somebody in his position, there’s always going to be people that don’t care that he’s married and they’ll try [to flirt with him] anyway. I’m like, it’s just up to you not to let anybody think that they can get that far."

Haile also revealed interesting facts about her relationship with the singer. The couple try not to 'poke at the past' and are also mindful of how they speak to one another.

Hailey explained: “We have a thing about tone as well. Nobody wants to respond to somebody attacking you, or yelling at you, or raising their voice.'

She went on to say: "For him, a lot of it was tone, because when I get fired up, I get fired up. I’m from New York and I get loud and I talk with my hands… [he’s] like a nice, relaxed Canadian guy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey admitted she and the 'Believe' hitmaker had undergone counselling before they got married in order to work through "hurts" they caused to one another when they felt "upset and jealous" in the past.

The blonde beauty also insisted there was no crossover between her and Justin getting together in 2018 and him dating his on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez.

