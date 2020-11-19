Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

Thursday Nov 19, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.9 while it was sold at Rs42.4 in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 19.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
Read more: Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|114
|116
|Canadian Dollar
|119.5
|121.5
|China Yuan
|24.2
|24.35
|Euro
|187
|189.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.9
|42.4
|UAE Dirham
|43
|43.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|207.5
|211
|US Dollar
|158.5
|159.5