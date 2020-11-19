Can't connect right now! retry
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.9 while it was sold at Rs42.4. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.9 while it was sold at Rs42.4 in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 19.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar114 
116
Canadian Dollar119.5 
121.5
China Yuan24.2
24.35 
Euro187
189.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58 
Saudi Riyal41.9
42.4 
UAE Dirham43
43.5
UK Pound Sterling207.5
211 
US Dollar158.5 
159.5


