Thursday Nov 19 2020
November 19: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold stands at Rs96,708 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs112,800 on Thursday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs450 during the previous intra-day trading.

Read more: November 18: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold stands at Rs96,708 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs88,649, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,400 at the opening of trading.


