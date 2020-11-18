Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
November 18: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,350 on Wednesday at the opening of trading in the bullion market. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,350 on Wednesday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs200 during the yesterday's trading.

Read more: November 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold stood at Rs96,322 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,295, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs102,987 at the opening of trading.


