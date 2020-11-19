Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Word on the street was that Queen Elizabeth II may be gearing up to hand over the throne to her son Prince Charles in the coming year by officially abdicating.

However, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith begs to differ as she argued that Her Majesty could only give up the throne if she ‘gets forced.’

Talking to Vanity Fair, Smith said: "Her Majesty will most assuredly not step down when she turns 95 in April 2021, although with the Platinum Jubilee to follow in 2022, she'll likely want to celebrate the birthday with minimum fuss."

"Unless she becomes incapacitated mentally or physically (which would trigger the Regency Act), she will remain Queen until her death,” she went on to say.

This comes only days after Buckingham Palace issued a statement regarding the monarch’s forthcoming Platinum Jubilee, where it was clarified that she has every reason to remain the head of state.

“The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign,” read the statement.

"The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations,” it was further added. 

More From Entertainment:

'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'

'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'
Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’

Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’
Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him

Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him
Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism

Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism
Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg

Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg
Princess Diana confessed her popularity ruined relationship with Prince Charles

Princess Diana confessed her popularity ruined relationship with Prince Charles
Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas
Matthew McConaughey weighs in possibility of stepping into politics

Matthew McConaughey weighs in possibility of stepping into politics

Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ by ‘The Crown’

Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ by ‘The Crown’
‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie on the cards? Here’s what Dan Levy has to say

‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie on the cards? Here’s what Dan Levy has to say
Brad Pitt hands out groceries to low-income families in LA

Brad Pitt hands out groceries to low-income families in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal feud intensifies after Remembrance row

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal feud intensifies after Remembrance row

Latest

view all