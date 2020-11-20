Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle discloses her secret talks with senior royals: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Meghan Markle has reportedly disclosed another secret conversations with senior members of the royal family during her privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex dragged the senior royals into her privacy row as she reportedly revealed in court documents that she had sought advice from two senior family members before writing a letter to her father Thomas Markle.

According to reports, Such conversations with senior members of the Royal Family would normally be strictly confidential but Meghan has disclosed them in documents she would have known would have been made public.

In documents from Meghan's lawyers yesterday, it was claimed the former actress "wanted to follow protocol" on how to deal with media coverage around her father - going to two senior members of the royal family on "how best to address the situation".

According to a media outlet, the two royals are not named and Meghan Markle's legal team could be referring to a number of other members of the family. But the most senior members of the Royal Family are the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, the language used in the legal documents drags them into the contentious case.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston new pictures delight fans

Jennifer Aniston new pictures delight fans
Reason why Princess Diana's brother waited so long to talk about his sister's 1995 interview

Reason why Princess Diana's brother waited so long to talk about his sister's 1995 interview
Tom Hardy to star in film directed by Angelina Jolie

Tom Hardy to star in film directed by Angelina Jolie

'The Crown' draws criticism for depiction of Prince Andrew

'The Crown' draws criticism for depiction of Prince Andrew

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen's rift widening: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen's rift widening: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move questioned by royal biographer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move questioned by royal biographer

Machine Gun Kelly to make his AMAs debut

Machine Gun Kelly to make his AMAs debut

Bobby Brown Jr found dead at his home aged 28

Bobby Brown Jr found dead at his home aged 28
Meghan Markle accused of harboring ‘jealousy’ towards royal family: report

Meghan Markle accused of harboring ‘jealousy’ towards royal family: report
Prince Harry’s unbearable ‘military sacrifice': ’Nothing prepares you’

Prince Harry’s unbearable ‘military sacrifice': ’Nothing prepares you’
BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release

BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release
Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’

Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’

Latest

view all