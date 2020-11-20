Kim Kardashian looks ravishing in new Instagram pictures

Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian gave a major style envy to her fans as she shared her stunning pictures on Instagram Wednesday.

The reality star shared new snaps, which were taken during her week-long birthday getaway to Tahiti, on social media to attract massive applause from her followers.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star looked glam in stunning tiger print outfit teamed with statement earrings.

The mother-of-four flew her hair artist Chris Appleton and make-up artist Mary Phillips all the way to French Polynesia.

The gorgeous celebrity had to face backlash for spending huge amount on her tone-deaf mask-free festivities in the midst of record-breaking unemployment and coronavirus cases spiking nationwide.

Kim Kardashian and her family and friends reportedly stayed at a luxury resort The Brando on the private island of Tetiaroa for birthday celebrations.

