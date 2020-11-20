November 20: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold stands at Rs96,622 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs112,700 on Friday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs100 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold stood at Rs96,622 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs88,570, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,308 at the opening of trading.



