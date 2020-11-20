Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 20

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside

Pakistan

A total of 2,738 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 368,665 . With 36 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,561. So far, a total of 327,542 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 33,562.

With 42,909 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 6.3%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 66 countries. There have been at least 56,508,000 reported infections and 1,353,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 16 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 15,425,000 since the pandemic began.

With 161,607 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 39,224 new infections while Italy reported 34,590 new cases and Brazil 28,211.









