Friday Nov 20 2020
Web Desk

Russian gets 13-year prison sentence after trying to sell military secrets to CIA

Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Yuri Eschenko pleaded guilty and said he regretted what he had done. Photo: AFP

A man in Russia was sent on Friday to jail for 13 years for attempting to sell the country's military secrets to the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Reuters reported that the Federal Security Service issued a statement saying that a court in Moscow's Bryansk found Yuri Eschenko guilty of state treason on November 17.

He was passing on military intelligence to the US about Russia's Northern Fleet.

Eschenko will stay in a high-security facility. He pleaded guilty and said he regretted what he had done, the FSB statement said. 

The Russian man was working as a servicer for radio-electronic systems used by the ships of the Norther Fleet.

