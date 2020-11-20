Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 20 2020
Lahore woman arrested after her aerial firing video goes viral on social media

Friday Nov 20, 2020

LAHORE: A woman has been arrested for engaging in aerial firing here in the city's Millat Park neighbourhood, police confirmed on Friday.

In the video, the woman was seen firing at least two aerial shots on her balcony in a neighbourhood in Lahore, Pakistan. Geo News/Screenshot via Geo.tv

According to the authorities, the woman not only engaged in aerial firing but also uploaded a video of her act on social media.

She was also accused of displaying ammunition on the Internet, they added.

In the video obtained by Geo News, the woman was seen firing at least two aerial shots from her balcony in the Lahore neighbourhood.

Lahore police have been quite active in tracking and detaining anyone who displays weapons on their social media.

