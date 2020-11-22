Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
HEC announces Stipendium Hungarium Scholarship Programme 2021

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Sunday announced the Stipendium Hungarium Scholarship Programme for Bachelor's, One-Tier Master's, Master's and PhD studies.

The last date for online applications is January 15, 2021 and details are available at hec.gov.pk/site/ARL.

According to HEC, applications are invited from Pakistani as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals for the scholarship programme launched by the Hungarian government.

"The programme is managed by HEC Pakistan in collaboration with the Tempus Public Foundation, Hungary," said the notice by HEC.

HEC has advised all applicants to "read thoroughly" the instructions available on the website. "It is MANDATORY for applicants to submit online applications on BOTH the Hungarian and HEC websites (separately)," it stressed in the notice.

HEC has also provided its helpline numbers 051-111-119-432 and 0334-1119432 as well as website https://onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk.

