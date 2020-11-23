Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Nov 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Currency rates on November 23: Rupee weakens against US dollar

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs160.5 while it was sold at Rs161.3 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs160.5 while it was sold at Rs161.3 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 23.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar117.5
119.5
Canadian Dollar121
123
China Yuan24.2 
24.35 
Euro189.5
193 
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal 
43.5
44
UAE Dirham44.5 
45 
UK Pound Sterling212 
215 
US Dollar160.5 
161.3

More From Business:

SBP to announce monetary policy today

SBP to announce monetary policy today
Gold price Rs113,300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price Rs113,300 per tola in Pakistan
Higher implementation of WTO's TFA 'adding value to Pakistan's economy': Shaikh

Higher implementation of WTO's TFA 'adding value to Pakistan's economy': Shaikh
Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 22

Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 22
Rupee likely to remain range-bound against US dollar in coming week, say analysts

Rupee likely to remain range-bound against US dollar in coming week, say analysts
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22
November 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 21

Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 21
Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against US dollar

Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against US dollar
Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against UAE Dirham

Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against UAE Dirham
Why did Bitcoin break a three-year-high price record?

Why did Bitcoin break a three-year-high price record?

Latest

view all