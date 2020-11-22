Can't connect right now! retry
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs160.5 while it was sold at Rs161.3 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File 

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar remained at Rs160.5 and its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs161.3 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 22 as the currency market remained closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar117.5
119.5
Canadian Dollar121
123
China Yuan24.2
24.35
Euro189.5
193 
Japanese Yen1.55 
1.58
Saudi Riyal43.5
44
UAE Dirham44.5
45
UK Pound Sterling 
212 
215 
US Dollar160.5
161.3 


