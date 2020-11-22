USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs160.5 while it was sold at Rs161.3 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar remained at Rs160.5 and its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs161.3 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 22 as the currency market remained closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 117.5

119.5

Canadian Dollar 121

123

China Yuan 24.2

24.35

Euro 189.5

193

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 43.5

44

UAE Dirham 44.5

45

UK Pound Sterling

212

215

US Dollar 160.5

161.3





