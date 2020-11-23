SBP to announce monetary policy today

The State Bank of Pakistan logo.

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy today with most analysts expecting a status quo to be maintained in the policy rate.

“The Monetary Policy Committee of the SBP will meet on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the SBP Karachi to decide about the monetary policy,” the central bank had said on Thursday.

The SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 7% at its last review meeting held in September.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and with a view to supporting the economic growth, the central bank has reduced interest rates by 625 basis points to 7% in the easing cycle from March to June 2020.

Analysts told The News that the recent projections presented by the central bank in its annual report on the State of Economy for FY2020 signals no change in the policy stance at least this year.

It has kept the inflation forecast intact at 7% to 9% in FY2021. It seems the SBP will keep its stance loose till the economy recovers to its potential and the current account deficit to stay under 2.5% of GDP, analysts said.

Given this stability in oil prices, domestic fuel prices are likely to remain steady during FY2021. However, as the previous adjustments in the power and gas tariffs are due, there is an upside risk to the overall energy inflation.

Some analysts said the Monetary Policy Committee is expected to remain cautious and will keep an eye on inflation.

“Conditions in the domestic food market are also subject to risk. The recent resurgence in wheat and sugar prices continues to highlight commodity-management problems in the country,” the SBP had noted in a recent report.

Moreover, food prices may also come under pressure due to widespread torrential rains and increased risks of flooding, which may cause crop losses, it added.

“In contrast, the non-food-non-energy segment of CPI is expected to ease further, as chances of a significant pick-up in domestic demand remain low due to weak financial position of businesses and households,” it said.