Russia's Vladimir Putin not ready to recognise Joe Biden as US president

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is willing to work with any US leader, but still isn’t ready to recognise the election victory of Joe Biden until the winner is formally decided, The News reported, citing foreign media on Monday.



Affirming that Russia is ready to work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people, Putin, while speaking on Russian state TV, said: “But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognised by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way.”

Putin's remarks come as one of the most detailed comments from him since the US elections, as he is one of a few leaders who haven’t acknowledged Biden as the next US head of state.

When asked if the move could damage US-Russia relations, he said: “there’s nothing to damage, they’re already ruined.”



Russia, accused by the US intelligence agencies of intervening in 2016 to help get Trump elected, has been circumspect of Biden as the country fears an increase in sanctions pressure and clashes over human rights.

Putin described the Kremlin’s decision not to congratulate Biden as “a formality” with no ulterior motives.