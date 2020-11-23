Pakistan, Belgium to expand bilateral trade, investment ties: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belgium will soon expand bilateral trade and investment ties, according to a Foreign Office statement.

MOFA Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri tweeted updates in this regard on Monday.

He stated that the two countries held an inaugural round of political consultations virtually during which views were exchanged on the regional situation, multilateral issues, and COVID-19, the spokesperson wrote. Areas to promote bilateral cooperation were also discussed.

He said that Pakistan appreciated Belgium’s support for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative on debt relief for developing countries.

Pakistan shared concerns on Indian unilateral actions and ensuing human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

His statement read that Pakistan’s contribution to the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan were also highlighted.



Belgium Bilateral Affairs Director General Anick Van Calster also tweeted about the meeting.

She said a broad exchange of views took place about bilateral and EU-Pakistan relations and regional issues along with the impact of coronavirus.



