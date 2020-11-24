Gold rate falls Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs112,850 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs112,850 on Tuesday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs450 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs96,751 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,688, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,445 at the opening of trading.







