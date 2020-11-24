Rupee weakens against US dollar

Can't connect right now! retry
The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs160.4 while it was sold at Rs161.2 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tc/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.4 while it was sold at Rs161.2 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 24.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 23

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116
118 
Canadian Dollar121
123
China Yuan24.45 
24.6 
Euro188.5
192 
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal43
43.5 
UAE Dirham43.55
44 
UK Pound Sterling212.5 
215.5 
US Dollar160.4
161.2 

