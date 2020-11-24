Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Dr Ishrat Hussain issues clarification on drawing 'salary' from World Bank

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain issued a clarification on Tuesday regarding drawing pension from World Bank.

In a live press conference on November 20, Dr Hussain erroneously said that he was drawing salary from the World Bank when he meant to say pension. "He has declared this fact in tax returns and asset declaration statement," said the statement. 

The economist served at the World Bank for 20 years before retiring in 1999. "As per policy of World Bank for the retired employees, he is also drawing pensionary benefits," reads the statement. 

"Dr Husain is not drawing any pensionary benefits from his services rendered as Governor of State Bank of Pakistan and Director at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi.  "


