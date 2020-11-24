Case registered in one of the 'biggest' gold heist's in Islamabad's history

A Reuters file image of gold bars.

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered on Tuesday after unidentified men looted over Rs45 million worth of gold and cash from a jewellery shop in Islamabad a day earlier.

It is being reported as the “biggest robbery” Islamabad has witnessed.

Honey Jewelers shop was robbed within the limits of the Kohsar police station on Monday.

Three armed robbers looted over 400 tolas of gold and Rs4 million in cash. No arrests have been made yet and an investigation has been initiated.

