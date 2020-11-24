Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Case registered in one of the 'biggest' gold heist's in Islamabad's history

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

A Reuters file image of gold bars.

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered on Tuesday after unidentified men looted over Rs45 million worth of gold and cash from a jewellery shop in Islamabad a day earlier.

It is being reported as the “biggest robbery” Islamabad has witnessed.

Honey Jewelers shop was robbed within the limits of the Kohsar police station on Monday.

Three armed robbers looted over 400 tolas of gold and Rs4 million in cash. No arrests have been made yet and an investigation has been initiated.

Read more: Highway robbery: Gunmen loot several cars on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway

In September, unidentified armed robbers had looted several vehicles on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway near Sheikupura and fled.

Reports had indicated that an unidentified number of the armed robbers blocked the highway by throwing trees on the road and looted the passengers.

The robbers also fired upon the vehicles to burst tyres to stop them.

The incident took place three kilometres away from the Sheikhupura Interchange on the M-2 Motorway toward Islamabad.

