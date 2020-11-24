Melania Trump savagely trolled after welcoming White House Christmas tree

First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump smiles for the camera. Photo: Reuters

Melania Trump is on her way out of the White House after her husband, Donald Trump, lost the election to Joe Biden. However, many on social media are finding it difficult to forgive the FLOTUS and her husband so soon.

The first lady was subjected to immense trolling after she uploaded pictures of a Christmas tree being brought to the White House, exclaiming her joy on having the chance to decorate it.

That did not sit well with Twitter.

"Today I welcomed the arrival of the beautiful @WhiteHouse Christmas Tree! We are excited to begin decorating the People's House for the holiday season! #WHChristmas," she had tweeted a few days ago.

One user took a jibe at the first lady, reminding her that many Americans had succumbed to the coronavirus and here she was, decorating trees.

Another user slammed the first lady, blaming her husband for the "ineptitude" that led to so many deaths from COVID-19.

Another user kept it real simple for Melania Trump. He just told her to get out.

One Twitter user adopted a mocking sympathy tone, telling Melania that soon she wouldn't have to bother for such tweets anymore.

Melania Trump and Christmas decorations have an interesting history. In a leaked phone conversation that was shared by her former friend and advisor Stephanie Wolkoff, the FLOTUS was heard complaining about her responsibilities as first lady in overseeing Christmas decorations.

The tape was recorded by Wolkoff after she left the White House.

"I'm working ... my (expletive) off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a (expletive) about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?"

"OK, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a (expletive) break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance -- needs to go through the process and through the law," she continued.