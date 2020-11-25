Can't connect right now! retry
US dollar continues gains against rupee

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs160.6 while it was sold at Rs161.5 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.6 while it was sold at Rs161.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 25.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 24

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar116.7118.7
Canadian Dollar121.5123.5
China Yuan24.4524.6
Euro189.5193
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal43.544
UAE Dirham4444.5
UK Pound Sterling213216
US Dollar160.6161.5

