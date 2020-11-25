US dollar continues gains against rupee

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs160.6 while it was sold at Rs161.5 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.6 while it was sold at Rs161.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 25.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.