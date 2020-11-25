Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 25

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 3,009 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 382,892. With 59 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,803. So far, a total of 332,974 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 42,115.

With 41,583 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.2%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 64 countries. There have been at least 59,393,000 reported infections and 1,402,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 19 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 15,960,000 since the pandemic began.

With 171,795 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 43,364 new infections while Italy reported 30,993 new cases and Brazil 30,163.









