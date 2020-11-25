Karachi, brace yourselves for more rain and colder winters this December

Monsoon clouds seen in the background of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Karachi. Photo; Reuters

KARACHI: Karachi may witness more rain and be colder than usual this December, the Met department predicted the morning after the city received its first winter rain Tuesday night.

Met spokesperson Khalid Malik says the metropolis will witness two to three good spells of rain this winter.

The next spell, he said, is likely to be in the first week of December.

This year, he said, temperatures are lower than usual in December. It is expected that January's temperatures may remain as per usual.

In the next 24 hours, the city will stay partly cloudy with cold weather likely at night.

The Northeast winds are blowing at a speed of 18km to 21km per hour.

Cold and strong winds are likely in Karachi for the next two to three days, the spokesperson said.

He said the western system has ended in Karachi, but another western system is likely to arrive in the first week of December.

First winter rain of Karachi



Karachi received its first winter showers Tuesday night, dropping the mercury to as low as 16°C and turning the weather in the southern port city colder and chillier.

Light to heavy rainfall was reported in different parts of the metropolis, including Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Shahra-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and Quaidabad.

Other areas, including Surjani, Orangi, Baldia Town, New Karachi, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road and Old City Area also witnessed light rain.

How much did it rain?

The PAF Masroor Base recorded the highest rainfall at 4mm, according to the rainfall records released by the Met department covering Tuesday night till Wednesday morning 8am.

Landhi received 3.5mm of rain, Surjani 3.4mm, Old Airport area 3.1mm, North Karachi 2.9mm, Keamari and University Road 2.8mm each, Jinnah Terminal 2.4mm and Saddar 1.2mm. The lowest rainfall was recorded in Nazimabad at 1mm.

Rainwater accumulates around city

Rainwater had accumulated in Garden and Golimar and on Sharae Faisal by Wednesday morning.

Water is being pumped out from Sharae Faisal.



